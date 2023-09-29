North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 8am today (September 29) after reports of a runner who had been forced to climb a tree in Overton near Skelton.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Acomb were mobilised to assist a runner who had been chased by a herd of cows and had to climb a tree.

"Once in the tree the cows had surrounded him and he was unable to get to safety.

"On arrival of crews the local farmer had come across the incident and moved the cows on allowing the runner to climb down."

In a second and separate incident the service say they were called at 2.18pm to Naburn.

They said: "In a second incident of the day involving cows, a woman walking her dog had been chased down an embankment next to the river.

"During the call the female was able to climb back up the embankment and get to a place of safety."