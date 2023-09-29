Between the cost of living crisis and a growing range of vegan options available, it isn’t surprising that ‘eggless recipes’ is among the UK’s most Googled food topics in 2023.

Places like Yolk Kitchen Farm still proudly hang on however, and want to deliver the best bang for your cluck - while committing to green practices.

"Interacting with the audience and guests" is what chef Iain Wilkinson loves about festivals like York Food and Drink Festival, he says. "I like showcasing what we do to a new audience, we’re not in York so it’s a great way to reach new people."

The restaurant features many brunch items, with eggs as the main star, as is to be expected. However, there is a wider farm infrastructure behind the restaurant, where 1,500 chickens, two alpacas, and pigs reside, and a playing barn for activities.

"Yolk Kitchen Farm is a whole venue, and overall value for money day out. I wouldn’t say a day for a family is cheap, but it can be quite affordable. For starters, our animals are free of charge to visit," Iain explains.

Poaching eggs on stage for the public to enjoy, Iain explained how the vegetable discards feed the pigs, and the alpacas are a natural security system to protect the chicken coop from the foxes at night.

There is the sense that everything is connected, and customers know they are supporting a business that commits to zero-waste, animal wellbeing, and green practices.

"Our customer base is very diverse and tends to understand our mission coming in, even if our dishes are slightly higher in price than industry standard.

"A lot of brunch dishes are restaurant-size, for example our chicken pancakes are £16 but you get two chicken thighs, two buttermilk pancakes, craft pickles…and unlike your usual brunch, one single dish item is cooked by a whole team of chefs".

Chef Iain Wilkinson at York Food Festival. Picture: Rory Buccheri

The farm works closely with local businesses, says Iain. "All our meat comes from local butchers with great reputation. We are mindful of where our product comes from. "

Brunch is an increasingly popular phenomenon, and it can sound like a hip and more hearty version of breakfast.

"I’d say there is an 80-20 split in favour of the brunch sceptics," Iain confesses. "But we’ve really had a great experience, seeing our older customers who first came in and didn’t quite get it coming back for the dishes they were curious or sceptical about the first time around."

Yolk Kitchen Farm is located in Boroughbridge, where young couples, families, foodies and customers from all demographics come and visit to try the brunch menu and to enjoy a day out with nature, barn animals, and a tasty twist.