Changing Lives has launched the campaign in a bid to “alleviate hunger” in the community.

It is asking for cash donations to provide urgent and essential food packages to those who are rough sleeping, sofa surfing or using supported accommodation.

The charity says that across its national network more than 14,000 people are facing a hungry winter.

A Changing Lives spokesperson said: “The continued rising cost of living has pushed people who were already deeply disadvantaged further into extreme poverty and despair, struggling to feed themselves and their families.”

Changing Lives out and about in York (Image: Changing Lives)

“With so many people struggling now, it is important that the people who have the means to do so show solidarity with their community members who are experiencing poverty and in need of basic items,” they continued.

Changing Lives has been operating in York for almost a decade, providing services in recovery and well-being for those experiencing homelessness or struggling with addiction.

The charity runs homeless hostels in Union Terrace and Robinson Court, which Phil Elliot, Changing Lives’ York area manager, says are experiencing high demand.

Changing Lives' Union Terrace hostel (Image: Dylan Connell)

People are referred to the hostels by the Salvation Army and City of York Council.

Changing Lives also operates a drug addiction recovery service in Walmgate and a drug and alcohol support service in Blossom Street.

Changing Lives' premises in Walmgate (Image: Changing Lives)

The charity works with organisations across the city, including York in Recovery, to support those in need.

Mr Elliot said: “We want people to move beyond the challenges they face.

The garden of Changing Lives' facility in Blossom Street (Image: Changing Lives)

“The work is really important – it’s for people to see that change is possible.”

He explained how the support offered by Changing Lives is tailored to individual needs and aims to reduce the strain placed on other health services in the city.

“If it wasn’t for Changing Lives and the other services there would be a huge gap and people would not get the right support,” he said.

“We would see greater numbers of people on the streets.

“We would see an increase in drug use and all the things that come alongside that.”

In York, Mr Elliot said the drug and alcohol service experiences around 50 referrals each month.

He explained that there has been an increase in people seeking alcohol support, which he felt was due to people being more aware of its negative impacts.

Mr Elliot said the key principle behind the support Changing Lives provides is to allow people to return to living fulfilling lives.

The charity’s alcohol and drug services operate on an open access basis, meaning anyone can walk through the doors of Changing Lives’ facilities or phone the charity directly to seek support.

Referrals can also be made by a family member, providing that the person in need of help has given consent.

More information about Changing Lives’ services can be found at: https://www.changing-lives.org.uk/find-support/york-drug-and-alcohol-services

For more information about Changing Lives’ Harvest Fundraiser visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/harvest-for-homelessness