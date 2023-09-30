Leon Hendry, 30, had finished a three-year driving ban for drink driving just two months before the high speed police pursuit and had other convictions for drug and drink driving, said Rachel Kelly, prosecuting.

He was high on cocaine as he drove a twisting turning route through Acomb including speeding at 80mph or more through a 20mph zone in Askham Lane, York Crown Court heard.

The pursuit ended when he crashed his father’s car in Foxwood Lane before running off and being caught in Slessor Road.

Hendry then tried to claim to a jury he was not the driver, though police had seen him getting out of the driver’s door. But a jury convicted him of dangerous driving this summer.

Hendry, of Park Grove, The Groves, then pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving involving cocaine and one of driving without a licence.

“You lied through your teeth to the jury and they saw straight through it,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him.

“You were so off your head on drugs that when the police eventually caught you they had to take you to hospital. You were driving like a lunatic through a densely packed residential area.”

Jailing Hendry for 14 months, he said: “This offence is so serious, particularly given the fact you tried to avoid responsibility, only an immediate prison sentence can be justified.”

He also banned Hendry from driving for three years and seven months and ordered him to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

York Crown Court heard the car had been written off.

Ms Kelly said the pursuit began when Hendry turned into a side road on seeing a police car at 1.52am on Friday, November 11. Thinking this was suspicious, the police officer signalled Hendry to stop, but he took off at speed along Cornlands Road.

For Hendry, Nathan Davis said he had been in a spiral of drugs, depression and anxiety following the death of his uncle and the break-up of his long-term relationship.

“He had been living a daily life of drugs and alcohol,” he said.

Since the police chase, Hendry had turned his life around. He had been clean of substance misuse for two months and since the trial had been working full-time as a roofer.

He was back in the “family home” and living with his partner.