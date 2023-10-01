The bright lights of Broadway are set to come to Pickering this October.

Pickering Musical Society's next production, will be Broadway Nights, directed by Maureen Symonds.

The show promises to bring you a spectacular evening of song, based around the hits of Broadway musicals.

Pickering Musical Society usually produces a concert each October, based around the wartime weekend, but after 25 years and the railway’s decision to stop the wartime weekend, it was time to rethink their annual autumn concert.

Maureen said she had put a lot of thought into the song selection, wanting to do something different. With over 100 years of music and the world’s best musicals being performed on Broadway, it has given her an almost unlimited choice for her selection.

""The concert features lots of toe tapping numbers, ballads and comedy songs – in fact there is something for everyone, from old favourites such as Oklahoma and South Pacific, to more modern hits such as Andrew Lloyd Weber’s most recent production ‘Bad Cinderella’.

October 2023 coincides with the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Kirk Theatre and many of the songs performed have been featured by the society in their annual productions over the past 40 years."

As well as some usual familiar adult faces, we also have the junior chorus performing alongside and in a first for our autumn concert, we are pleased to welcome students from the Sarah Louise Ashworth School of Dance.

Alongside those performing on stage, the Society also welcomes our their accompanist, Carl Schofield, who has joined them for the first time.

Maureen added: "Carl is new to the area, having recently moved from Southport, and we are very happy to welcome him into the fold.

"Members of the audience will be familiar with Rachel Anderson as a performer, taking to the stage many times. However, this year, she has also added Music Instructor to her bow, helping members of the ensemble to prepare for the show.

"It has been really nice to have such a huge selection of songs to choose from for this show. Hopefully there is something for young and old alike. After a lot of work piecing together a new show, I can honestly say I have enjoyed the process and am looking forward to the show. Huge thanks go to Carl and Rachel for their hard work and support."

Broadway nights runs from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15, at 7.30 pm each night. Tickets are on sale now and are priced from £13. Tickets are available from the Kirk Theatre Box Office 01751 474833 or online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk