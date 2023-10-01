Naburn CE School has been named School of the Year, sponsored by Drive.

The school was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted following an inspection in 2021.

That, combined with the fact pupil numbers had fallen to just 33, led City of York Council to warn it must become part of an academy chain within eight months or face the risk of closure.

At the time the school’s head teacher, Jonathan Green, said he was confident he could turn things around.

In June, the school received its latest Ofsted report after a surprise visit in April.

It was lifted out of special measures, and its rating raised to ‘requires improvement’.

Pupil numbers had recovered to 50 - though numbers fluctuate, because many of the children come from a local travelling community.

But the improved Ofsted, together with the fact that the school has now been sponsored by the Driffield-based TEAL (The Educational Alliance) multi-academy trust, means its future looks secure.

After accepting the award, Jonathan said: “It’s absolutely wonderful.

“From where we were two years ago to where we are now…we have had to climb so far.

“I have just been so fortunate to have the community behind us.”