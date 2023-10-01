Matthew Brough and Emily Clarke are the joint winners of the Sporting Hero award, sponsored by LOCALiQ.

The players competed in the mixed doubles tennis event and brought home the bronze medal.

Both are members of the York Disability Tennis Network - and are an inspiration to their fellow members.

“It was amazing,” said Matthew about taking bronze at the Olympics.

“The match was so tough,” added Emily.

Matthew lives with a learning disability, dyspraxia and autistic traits, while Emily, has the genetic condition Fragile X Syndrome - the most common inherited cause of leaning disability.

After being named as the Sporting Hero winner, Matthew said: “To be part of this award is fantastic and I didn’t expect to win this trophy with Emily.

“It’s great to be part of this community.”

The host of the award’s ITV presenter Kate Walby said the pair compete with “determination and true Yorkshire grit”.