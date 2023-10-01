Bless Palmer has been named Carer of the Year, sponsored by Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors.

She retired from her role at Barchester Healthcare after 10 years at the start of the year, but Bless said she missed the job and the residents so decided to return to work part time.

“It’s just like looking after your family,” she said.

“It’s nice to have all the residents to look after and give them all your love and care.

“It’s not like a job, it’s like every day loving your family.”

Bless said she still enjoys the job as much as she did when she first started.

She explained how being awarded Carer of the Year came as a surprise to her.

“I didn’t expect this,” she said.

“It’s good to be there (for the residents), to be able to give them what I can and do what I can for them. I help them as much as I can.”