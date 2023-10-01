Tullivers Herbs & Wholefoods in Colliergate has entered its 40th year of trading and is planning in-store events and demonstrations from Monday, October 2.

Tracey and Alan Malcolm have owned the business since 2017, but the married couple said they feel more like custodians since they have worked in it, in Alan's case, since 2001.

They own Tullivers along with Alan’s sister Claire Malcolm and brother-in-law John Adair.

Some of the 'treasured' staff with the owners of Tullivers: (l-r) Lisa McPherson, Karen Suddaby, Tracey Malcolm, Alan Malcolm, Sam Murphy & Marta Ignatowicz. Tracey also paid tribute to Adam Keay and Bella Heskett who were unavailable (Image: Kevin Glenton) (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Alan said: “We could see that we could carry on all the good things about the shop that the people liked and just grow other aspects.

“It meant that we could keep the same team on.

“We wanted it to be a seamless transition, which it ended up being.”

Tracey said: “All our staff are integral, everyone’s got their real strengths.

“We couldn’t do it without them.”

Tracey and Alan met in the shop after she applied for a role there in 2003 on the strength of a recommendation from a sales rep at a health food shop in London.

Tracey and Alan met at Tullivers (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The business has been welcoming many loyal customers who remember the shop when it was in Goodramgate, before the move to Colliergate in 2000.

When founders Helen Spath and David Weston decided there was only enough room to ‘swing a Manx cat’ there, the decision was taken to move to the current site, which was three times the size.

The new shop’s prime location in a Grade II listed building next to King’s Square still attracts observations about the site’s former life as Mitchells Sports shop.

Tracey said: “There’s still some shuttlecocks in the loft.

“We were sorting it out the other day and there’s also some signs on the rafters for cricket pads.”

Tracey said one of the unique selling points of Tullivers, and many other independent health food stores, is advice and attention to detail that they give to customers.

She said: “Customers trust the knowledge that they’re getting from us and that’s what brings people back.”

In addition, Alan said people come into the shop with up-to-date lifestyle information from which the team can tailor the right version of products on offer.

This bench moved over from the Goodramgate shop (Image: Kevin Glenton)

When those customers report back and talk of their improving health, Alan said: “You feel very confident talking about that product with the next customer and say ‘I know it works’.”

Alan recalls customers demanding ‘where are your aduki beans?’ in 2004 after an endorsement from nutritionist Gillian McKeith.

Famous people passing through have included Ralph Fiennes, David Gest, and Garbriel Byrne.

Tracey said the consistency of the business even extends to suppliers and their long-standing representatives who really enjoy visiting the shop.

Tracey enjoys the bustle and buskers heard in King's Square from the windows of the Grade II listed building (Image: Kevin Glenton)

A lot of those reps will be on hand next week to do instore demonstrations, tastings and giving nutritional advice, goodies and samples.

The name of the shop came from founder Helen Spath, who was reading The Mill on the Floss, a novel by George Eliot, at the time of the opening and chose the name from the main character Maggie Tulliver.