Lucas Hughes has been named Spirit of Youth, sponsored by YO1 Radio.

The teenager raised £24,500 for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity by climbing Yorkshire’s three peaks.

During the climb, Lucas and the team of around 65 fundraisers battled high wind and rain to complete the gruelling 25-mile route.

“It was crazy,” said Lucas.

OSCAR’s was set up by Marie and Ian, Lucas’ parents, in memory of their son Oscar, a Dunnington schoolboy, who died in 2014 at the age of just nine.

In 2020, Ian also died of a brain tumour and a few days after Ian’s funeral Lucas’ little brother, four-year-old Milo, was diagnosed with the same disease and died a year later.

Lucas has taken part in events throughout the year to raise funds for OSCAR's - including an inflatable five kilometre run - and is already looking at ways to raise money for the charity next year.

After being named the winner of the Spirit of Youth award, he said: “It’s really great - I am taking the award on behalf of everyone that has helped.”