Members of the drivers union Aslef at 16 train operators in England will strike on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4 , coinciding with the annual conference of the Conservative Party in Manchester.

Many parts of the country will have no services on strike days, and those that do run will start later and finish earlier than usual.

Operators warning of no services include York-based Northern, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Southeastern and Transpennine Express.

Drivers banned overtime today (Friday, September 29) and will refuse to work rest days again next week, from October 2 to 6, which is expected to cause further disruption.

How services from York will be affected:

LNER said its first departure north from York on Saturday, September 30, will be the 9.52am to Newcastle, with the last service being the 8.08pm to Newcastle.

The first LNER departure south from York on Saturday will be the 8.32am to London King’s Cross; the last departure will be the 7.08pm to King’s Cross.

On Wednesday, October 4, LNER's first train north from York will be the 9.52am to Edinburgh Waverley; the last train north will be the 8.08pm to Newcastle. The last service to Edinburgh Waverley will depart at 4.58pm.

The first LNER train south from York on Wednesday will be the 8.32am to London King’s Cross; the last train south will be the 7.16pm to King’s Cross.

Northern Rail, Transpennine Express and CrossCountry will not operate any services on either strike day.

Grand Central says it will not be affected by the strikes and plans to run a full timetable.

Train passengers are also warned that disruption is likely on days following strike action and services may start later and finish earlier than usual.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said the Government was preventing a settlement to the year-long dispute.

He said: “Our members have not had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time.

“Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group said: “Our offer to Aslef would take average driver salaries to £65,000 for a four-day week – that’s more than double the average UK salary and many drivers top up their income further by working overtime.

“We are ready and willing to talk to Aslef’s leaders so we can end this damaging dispute but any talks about pay also need to address working practices that date back decades."