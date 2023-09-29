Ebor Academy Trust, which operates seven schools in the city has launched Ebor Talk is on most podcast platforms, including Spotify and Amazon Music, and is available via the Ebor Academy Trust website, ebor.academy

The first three podcasts, each of which last about 18 minutes, features director of apprenticeships Sue Hinchcliffe talking with head teachers Ben Greene, Laura Jackson and Jo Sawyer about the many benefits of schools taking on apprentices.

While the podcasts are mainly aimed at the primary education sector, parents as well as nurseries and everyone who work with schools will probably find them interesting, says the trust.

“We’re pleased to offer this additional communication channel for Ebor staff and stakeholders,” said director of communications, Tim Moat.

“As well as websites, videos and newsletters, our podcasts will feature commentary and useful information about primary education matters specifically relating to our trust and the education provision at our schools.”

Ebor Academy Trust operates seven schools in York – Robert Wilkinson in Strensall, Haxby Road, Park Grove, Lakeside, Osbaldwick, Hob Moor Community Primary and Hob Moor Oaks – and a further 17 across Selby, Hull, the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast.