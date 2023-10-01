Press Camera Club member Simon McCabe has photographed the tree - known as Robin Hood's Tree on account of its appearance in the film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - many times over the years.

We are happy to share some of his photos here today.

Simon said he was "totally devastated" at the felling of the tree that was "loved and visited by so many".

Tree at Sycamore Gap by Simon McCabe

