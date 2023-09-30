Rebecca Lincoln has been named Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Aviva.

Alongside her work to help the emergency services, she is a leader at the 2nd Scout Group in Acomb which Rebecca described as her “second family”.

Award host ITV presenter Kate Walby said: “Rebecca’s collaboration with professionals and local police to support the community is commendable, all while maintaining an unwavering smile.”

After being named as the winner, Rebecca said she was “gobsmacked” to receive the award. She gave thanks to the group of people that work with her at the Scout group and described it as a “team effort”.

“I am very humbled,” she said. “There’s a massive group of people behind me. It’s a team effort.”

Rebecca said she would take her trophy in to show her team.

She urged anyone interested in joining the 2nd Scouts Acomb to visit the group’s Facebook page or to visit its website.