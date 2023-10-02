At a York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust board of directors meeting on Wednesday, September 27, the impact of strikes was discussed by hospital leaders.

Numerous unions have organised industrial action for NHS staff, which has had financial and operational implications for hospitals in York and Scarborough.

“The longer this goes on the more challenging it is to resolve,” the trust’s chief executive Simon Morritt said.

“There’s still no signs of resolution nationally so it looks like this is something we will have to manage through the winter.”

Simon Morritt, chief executive of York hospital trust

Meanwhile, Claire Hansen, chief operating officer, said she would like to “thank all of our staff for supporting our colleagues that have wanted to be on the picket line".

However, she said the lack of staff had meant 473 cancelled outpatient appointments and 170 cancelled procedures.

The impact of strikes has cost the trust £1.66 million in lost income and £660,000 in additional net costs.

In July the UK government gave junior doctors a six per cent pay increase plus a permanent £1,250 increase.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We hugely value the work of all NHS staff.

“That’s why we’re giving junior doctors, consultants and senior NHS staff a fair and reasonable pay rise as recommended by the independent pay review bodies.”

Nurses received a five per cent pay increase in July but the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has continued to ask for an increase above five per cent like other public sector workers.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: “The Prime Minister will have to explain to over a million outraged NHS workers why they are getting the lowest pay rise in the public sector.

“Record numbers of nursing jobs in the NHS are unfilled and the government cannot expect to turn that around when it appears not to value them.

“Patients are paying the price.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been reluctant to take any measures that would drive inflation, as bringing it down is one of his five pledges.

He said: “There’s a reason halving inflation is my top priority.

“Inflation drives up the cost of living, it eats into the pounds in your pocket.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but we’ll get there if we stick to the plan.

“We have to halve inflation.

“I’m working hard to get it done.”