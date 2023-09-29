Bubbleology can now be found at 17 Coney Street, which previously contained The Phone Store.

The London-based chain is growing rapidly and also has another Yorkshire vnue in Leeds.

It offers an organic range of teas, in a variety of flavours, made by a mixologist.

Flavours include taro, vanilla and Rose Milk.

Its fruit teas include pomegranate, dragon fruit, apple, lychee, mango, passion fruit, raspberry and strawberry.

Other teas include vanilla chai, biscoff bliss, bobatella, majita and banoffee pie.

Less sweet versions are also available.

There are also fizzy teas and naked crème versions, which are served with crushed fresh fruit.

Bubbleology also serves a range of cocktails for internal drinking.

Bubble tea first appeared in Taiwan in the early 1980s and arrived in the UK in the 1990s.

York has several similar bubble tea outlets, such as Mooboo in Walmgate.

The opening comes as coffee cafés also become increasingly popular.

As the Press recently reported, Caffe Nero opened its sixth York branch in nearby Surriergate.

The Press sought comment from Bubbleology.