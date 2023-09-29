Billie Grace Bowater, Erica Reynolds, Scarlett Walker have been named winners in the Child of the Year category, sponsored by Visavvi.

At just six years old, Billie surprised everyone by cutting off her hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust, raising £850 for the charity.

On why she did it, Billie said simply: “I want to give people with no hair hair so they can live happy.”

Erica was dubbed “the four-year-old with a big heart” by the night’s host ITV presenter Kate Walby.

ITV presenter Kate Walby at the awards in York (Image: Simon Godley)

She took it upon herself to pick up litter around her local community after spotting a large amount of litter when on a walk with her family and their dog.

Erica says she feels “angry and upset” when she sees litter so wanted to do something about it.

Her mum Jane said: “She is inspiring lots of people in the community… people have thanked Erica for the work she has done to keep the community clean. Everyone knows her.”

Scarlett Walker is a young carer for her disabled brother. She recently cared for her terminally ill grandad keeping him company and helping him around the garden.

She offers a helping hand to her brother and cheers him up when he is upset.

After receiving her award Scarlett said: “I feel really proud of myself and all that I have done, so thank you.”