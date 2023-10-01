Callum Ellerby, 25, of Rawdon Avenue, Tang Hall, was made subject to a community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and must pay £202.50 compensation after he stole alcohol worth £405.50 from the Co-op’s Hull Road store. He must also pay a £114 statutory surcharge.

Stuart Campbell, 37, of Apollo Street, off Heslington Road, York, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker and criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer.

Karl Peter Pollard, 51, of Peterhill Drive, Clifton, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and cheese worth £69.30 and using threatening words or behaviour in Aldi in Fulford Road, York.

He was given a nine-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and does not enter the Aldi store or Sainsbury’s in Monks Cross. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Neil Mark Thomas, 33, of Pagnell Avenue, Selby, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stalking a woman. He was made subject to a two-year restraining order to protect the woman and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.