City of York Council says Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will close between its junction with Clifton and a location 52 metres north-east of that point starting at 8am on Monday, October 9 and ending at 4pm on Friday, October 13 (works period) for gas mains work to be carried out.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Crichton Avenue, Burdyke Avenue, Water Lane and Clifton.

It follows previous closures over the Summer on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft and gas mains and resurfacing work carried out in January and February.