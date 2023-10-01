First Bus - 'don't provide a service that meets the needs of passengers'

Like your correspondent William Moore, I'm not impressed with First York either.

We moved to Dunnington two years ago and depend on the bus to get into town and beyond as we don't have a car.

Until January we could depend on the number 10, which ran every half hour.

It was really easy to work out when buses would come. In January, everything changed for the worse. Buses came unpredictably every 35 minutes, 37 minutes or every 40 minutes.

First Bus claimed that this would improve the service. It didn't! You needed a copy of the timetable in your pocket or on your phone.

Since then, we have had new timetables every few weeks.

First York don't inform passengers of the changes. You have to search for information online. Many older people are unable to do this and are left waiting for buses that now run at different times.

It's no use consulting the timetables displayed at bus stops, as these aren't altered to keep up with all the changes.

The only solution is to have a bus tracker app on your phone. That doesn't always help either! Last week, my husband tracked his bus, after a day out. He could see that it had left Rougier Street and should soon be arriving at Piccadilly, where he was waiting with other passengers. It didn't come. The bus missed out Piccadilly, going to Lawrence Street, then on to Dunnington.

My husband had to pay £15 for a taxi, as there was no other way of getting home, on a cold dark evening.

First York say that they want more people to use the bus, but that's hard to believe.

They certainly don't provide a service that meets the needs of passengers.

Alicia Short,

Owlwood Lane,

York

---

Time for a referendum - it's more democratic

FOR those who think clogging the roads up with crackpot schemes, hiking energy bills to apparently save the planet and surrendering all our industries and energy security to China, is a smart way to run a nation, I have a suggestion for you.

How about we have a referendum on the issue, instead of a choice between two parties that essentially back the same holier than thou side of the issue?

Maybe this time you wouldn’t be on the losing side, who knows.

I’m up for it, is anybody else? And while we’re at it, perhaps we could have one to overturn property developers getting their way in the Green Belt, mass immigration and the imposition of woke on school curriculums?

Just a thought, but it might be nice if we exercised genuine democracy every once in a while wouldn’t it?

Because I’d like to have my say on default 20 mph limits too.

All I’m asking for is one vote to express a mere two words on the proposal.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

What is your view?

Email - letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep your letter to 250 words maximum and provide your full name, address and mobile number

---

Mental health challenges of our students

A NEW analysis suggests mental health problems among university students have tripled in recent years.

Considering that they have yet to enter the rough and tumble of life in the real world, I am intrigued to know what to them actually constitutes a "mental health" challenge.

Peter Rickaby

West Park

Selby

North Yorkshire