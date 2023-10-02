Peter Webb, 72, was also banned from unzipping his trousers in public under his second sexual harm prevention order.

He has previously twice been banned from pubs in York because of his behaviour inside them.

Webb, of Clarence Street, York, pleaded guilty to two offences of sending offensive or indecent messages, each to a different woman.

He was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 40 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was also made subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order banning him from unzipping, loosening or removing his trousers or any other garment covering his private parts in public. It also bans him from contacting either of the two women.

In 2018, York magistrates heard his solicitor Mark Partridge say that Webb’s criminal behaviour was the result of drinking alcohol rather than through sexual motivation.

They made a five-year sexual harm prevention order banning Webb from every pub, club and bar in the country as well as a similar condition about unzipping trousers or garments covering his private parts.

In 2013 he was banned from all York bars.