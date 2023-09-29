A stretch of the A59 near the Red Lion pub at Poppleton has been closed overnight for resurfacing to be carried out throughout this week between the Newlands Lane and Shirbutt Lane junctions with that closure set to end on Saturday (September 30).

But in addition City of York Council now says the A59 at Poppleton will close between the junctions with Black Dike Lane and Newlands Lane for more resurfacing work. The closure will run from 9pm-5am overnight and starts on Monday (October 2) and ends at 5am on Friday (October 6).

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via A1237, A19, A168, A59.