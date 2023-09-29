The Spandau Ballet star, Martin Kemp will be taking to the decks and spinning all the best of the hits from the 80's in his smash hit show at York Barbican.

A spokesperson said: "Dig out your best 80`s attire, grab your dancing shoes, and prepare to enjoy a night of pure ‘Gold’. Yes, fancy dress is encouraged.

"Join Martin as he trades his bass for the decks and spins the biggest and best hits from the 1980’s. An unstoppable singalong."

In a recent interview on ITV’s This Morning program, asked about his Ultimate Back to the 80’s DJ nights, Martin said: “It’s amazing! People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word. It’s the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in."

Tickets for Martin's show at York Barbican on March 29, 2024 are on sale now.