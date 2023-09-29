Legacy at The Grand, got the award at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards in London.

The restaurant is nestled at the heart of York's only five star hotel and only recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Inside the restaurant (Image: Newsquest)

Legacy, is a small and intimate space serving a tasting menu aimed at passionate foodies, and opened its doors a year ago to great fanfare in the Grand hotel, the former railway headquarters on Station Rise.

The glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Grosvenor House was hosted by much-loved TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, and celebrated the UK’s top hotels, restaurants, and pubs and the people behind them.

Claudia Winkleman hosted the awards

One of the industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated events, the AA Hospitality Awards span 15 categories, honouring the best hotels, restaurants, and spas across the UK, and celebrating individuals with awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award, Chefs’ Chef Award and more.

Over the past year, Legacy has redefined the culinary landscape in York and has quickly become renowned for exceptional cuisine in an intimate setting with unparalleled service, alongside an exceptional wine list.

Head chef Ahmed Abdalla has led the kitchen in creating exciting new dishes - with modern British and Yorkshire inspiration at the core. A true testament to Abdalla’s success, Legacy has already gained Michelin recognition and is listed in The Telegraph's Best Restaurants in York.

Ahmed Abdalla

Ahmed said: “As we celebrate the first anniversary of Legacy’s opening, we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved within such a short space of time. We have aimed to redefine the culinary landscape in York and add to the outstanding food in the city, and this is the first step on that journey.

"To be recognised as a 3 AA Rosette restaurant is a prestigious accolade and reflects the hard work and incredible dedication that the entire team has put in to make Legacy an outstanding dining destination. We are all excited to see where we can take our food offering next.”

Some of the food on offer at Legacy (Image: Supplied)

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said: “Every year we present awards to the very best AA-rated hotels, restaurants, spas and their teams across the UK. We introduced the renowned star rating scheme for quality in 1908 and are honoured to shine a well-deserved spotlight on individuals and establishments who consistently deliver excellence to their guests.”

The Grand, York, part of Splendid Hospitality Group, and Legacy will also be increasing opening hours to five days per week from October.