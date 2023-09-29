A FREE film club is set to be held in York tomorrow with ice cream, tea and cakes.
The Vale of York District branch of The Oddfellows will host the film club event in the Community Hall at St Edward the Confessor in Tadcaster Road tomorrow (September 30).
To bring its 'Friendship Month' programme to a close, The Oddfellows will screen Fisherman's Friends with free ice cream during the film - plus tea and cakes afterwards.
A spokesperson for the event said: "No need to book. Everyone is welcome and we like to think that we can guarantee you a good time.
"The Oddfellows is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK. Through friendship and social events, we help our members get more enjoyment out of life and offer care, advice and support in times of need.
"We welcome everyone of all ages."
For further details on The Oddfellows, visit the website.
