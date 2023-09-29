And from today, the Inn on the Green in Acomb promises to be the ‘in’ place to be when it officially re-opens.

The pub at The Green had been closed for some months but its tenancy has now been bought by established York publicans Lyndsey and Stuart Weston.

In recent years, the couple have ran the Knavesmire on Albemarle Road, which they are leaving on October 21.

Its lease was about to end, but with it needing costly improvements, they decided to leave.

The plan was to do something different, with Stu working as brewer for Ainsty Ales.

But Lyndsey, who grew up in Acomb, felt she had ‘one more pub’ left in her and was able to convince Stu she could take the reins of what would be her first pub as licensee.

After meeting up with Thwaites brewery, the couple whose pub career stretches back decades set about spending ‘thousands’ on transforming the venue.

Its been decorated, received a lick of paint, furniture has been brought over from the Knavesmire, along with the staff, with a few local touches too, such as pictures showing Acomb.

And in the months ahead, a revamp is planned of th large beer garden for next summer.

Lyndsay says there will be steak nights, quiz nights, live music on a Sunday, with tapas and charcuterie from 12-noon.

“The deli will be open every day, selling everything that we use,” she added.

Among those at the opening, Millie Wilkinson said the pub looked ‘absolutely stunning.’

“I have known Lyndsey and Stu all my life. They have done an amazing job. I have seen pictures of what it was like before. They have done an amazing transformation. I like the little details.”

Knavesmire regular Ben Smart, used to drink at the Inn on the Green 25 years ago and says it has dramatically changed since then.

The Inn on the Green, he says will be a traditional pub and he was looking forward to enjoying the big beer garden in the summer.

“I am pleased Lyndsey and Stu have taken it on. They always do an excellent job,” he added.

Mark Turner says Acomb has a ‘great strip’ of venues and this makes an “much-needed add-on.”

Irene Storey said the interior was lovely, everyone was friendly and she liked the open pace.

David and Melanie Smith praised Thwaites Brewery for the pub re-opening, rather than closing for good.

In addition to offering Thwaites Beers, it will also be serving beer from Ainsty Ales.

Its founder Andy Herrington called the revamp refreshing.

He added: “Acomb needs a new pub. This has a really great selection of beers and wines. Lyndsey comes with a great reputation from the Knavesmire, which is really fantastic.”