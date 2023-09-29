Wellspring Therapy and Training, the Harrogate-based counselling and training centre, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is calling on individuals, schools, businesses, churches and community groups to dress in green for mental health in October.

The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness. Those taking part in Wellspring’s campaign will choose a date in October to wear a green item of clothing and donate towards the Starbeck charity's affordable counselling services.

This campaign ties in with World Mental Health Day on October 10, which raises awareness of mental health and drives positive change for everyone’s mental health. The theme for 2023 is: Mental health is a universal human right.

Emily Fullarton, executive director of Wellspring, said: “This is a vitally important message, which we will be promoting, not just this month, but in the months and years to come. And this is why Wellspring works so hard in the local community to support those who are experiencing distress and to prevent further mental health problems.

“By taking part in Wellspring’s Dress Green Day, people will be making a very real difference in their local community. It is also an opportunity to continue the vitally important conversation surrounding mental health.

“It would be tremendous if you could Dress Green and be seen to support Wellspring. You could also ask your school, business or local community group to join in too. It’s a fun way to fundraise for us and a great way to start a conversation about mental health.

“World Mental Health Awareness Day is taking place on October 10, but you can choose any day in October to take part. Whatever suits you best. Once you’ve chosen your date, spread the word, tell everyone what you’re doing, when and why. You could pop one of our posters up in the office, share with your friends on social media or add a mention in your school newsletter.

“You could also set up your own fundraising page that is linked to Wellspring on JustGiving to collect your donations. If you prefer, you can also donate directly to us online through our donation form.”

She added: “For schools, businesses, churches, or local community groups, simply ask your students, employees, or members to make a suggested £2-10 donation to Wellspring and to wear something green instead of their usual clothing or uniform. This could be one green item or going all out in a fully green outfit.”

Once an organisation has signed up, Wellspring will be in touch about sending out a #DressGreen resource pack, including stickers, a #DressGreen digital poster, and some specially designed mental wellbeing bookmarks. After the challenge has been completed Wellspring will send out a certificate for everyone who took part.

The number of counselling self-referrals that Wellspring has received over the past six months has more than doubled since the same period in 2021. Wellspring is responding to this mental health crisis by growing their services, seeing over 150 clients each week, an increase of around 22 per centcompared to this time last year.

The counselling services Wellspring provides would cost clients a minimum of £50-£80 per session from a private counsellor, but Wellspring only asks clients to contribute what they can towards their sessions.

• To sign-up a school, church or organisation, just drop Wellspring an email to register your interest at: partnerships@wellspringtherapy.co.uk. and Wellspring will get back to you.