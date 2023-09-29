AN investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out last night (September 28)to Masham after reports of a fire.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Currently in the beautiful town of Masham looking into a cause of a fire at a residential property.
"No injuries reported.
"The incident has now been left with the police."
