In successive weeks, we had the chance to test both the eVito and its conventionally-powered stablemate, comparing and contrasting their qualities.

For would-be buyers, the first big decision revolves around whether or not the 66kWh electric van’s lower running costs outweigh the higher initial purchase price.

With electric vehicles having less moving parts, they’re easier to maintain in theory, and are also cheaper to run per mile as electricity costs less than fuel.

Running an electric van also gives you eligibility for a number of tax benefits, government grants and exemptions.

The second major consideration relates to the day-to-day practicalities of making the switch to electric, most notably the issue of range anxiety for a worker trying to balance a busy day.

When the eVito was first introduced in 2020, the 92-mile range might have made ownership a bit of a chore, considering the need for such frequent charging, although it could be argued that the range was still enough to cover the average 62-mile daily mileage of drivers across Europe.

However, there’s no doubt that the recent upgrades – including a much more useful range of 162 miles and faster charging capabilities – make the latest eVito a more practical vehicle.

Indeed, I was pleasantly surprised by the distance that a 3.2-tonne commercial vehicle could go on a single charge.

The eVito’s electric motor drives the front wheels, delivering peak and steady outputs of 116hp and 95hp respectively, and up to 360Nm of torque, which is plenty for most everyday situations and absorbed some of Yorkshire’s steeper hills with ease.

Both the diesel and electric versions offer excellent load space, with two sliding side doors making deliveries easier and safer for drivers.

The electric vehicle offers a payload allowance of up to 807 kg and a maximum load volume of 6.6m3 – with the battery housed beneath the floor so as not reduce the available space when compared with its diesel cousin.

Charging of the eVito was reassuringly swift, getting to up to 80 per cent in 35 minutes with rapid DC charging.

Both variants handle well and feel more nimble than their bulk would have you believe.

The diesel version comes with a six-speed gearbox which shifts swiftly enough and works well with the engine to offer plenty of low-down grunt. Fuel economy is also pretty reasonable, as I saw returns of around 35mpg while working the engine quite hard in up-hill down-dale driving conditions.

There’s comfortably room for three occupants up front across the wide front bench, with cabin quality being of a good standard and providing a decent degree of comfort.

For a commercial vehicle, the ambience is pleasant and relaxing, with the cabin well insulated from noise and the quality of materials being solid and durable.

In addition to the full suite of safety equipment, the standard Audio 30 multimedia unit features a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, digital radio and Bluetooth media streaming.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is also a standard feature, keeping you well-connected while you’re out on the road.

EVito Premium - the facts

PRICE: £ 46,900

TYPE OF DRIVE: Front-wheel drive / front mounted e-motor

E-MOTOR: 85 kW (peak) [114hp

BATTERY CAPACITY: 66 kW

WLTP RANGE: 160 miles

CARGO VOLUME: 6.0 m3

CHARGING POWER/TIME, DC, max. 80kW / 35 minutes