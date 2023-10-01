Found lurking in the City Council Explore archives it shows the wonderfully named Crescent Cafe and Danse Salon in Blossom Street.

The council caption says the photo dates from the 1950s, but this must be incorrect.

Further research suggests this is the site of the Odeon cinema, now the Everyman cinema.

The Odeon opened in 1937 - so our photo must be earlier.

The Crescent Cafe and Danse Salon

We love the posters that adorn the building, with promises of 'luncheons and teas' as well as 'light refreshments' and the adverts for Oxo and Rowntree's Clear Gums on the side of the building.

Other hoardings say that Wedding Receptions and Birthday Parties are a "speciality".

It was knocked down to make way for the Odeon cinema in the late 1930s

There is also an advert encouraging people to "Book here for London - travel by road".

And do you notice the weighing scales outside to the right?

On the left there is an advert for York County Hygienic Laundries Ltd of Foss Islands, York.

