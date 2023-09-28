Burglars struck at the house in Clifton, taking coins and a watch similar to the ones pictured.

Now North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who has been offered similar items for sale to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "If you've recently been offered any of these items, you may have important information that could help our investigation.

"I'd urge anyone with information to get in touch - you can do this by contacting us directly, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously."

One of the gold coins (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

The raid happened overnight between Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29, but details have only now been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Please email sarah.hodge@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Sarah Hodge.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please provide incident number 12230162744 when sharing information.