North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in The Giant Bellflower pub.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation."

The assault is said to have happened at around 11.50pm on Sunday, July 9, 2023, but details have only now been released.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email philip.mchale@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Philip Mchale.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230127596 when passing on information.