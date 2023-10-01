Bailey Brook, 18, was part of a professional gang that targeted a construction site over a three-hour period at night, York Crown Court heard.

Rachel Webster, prosecuting, said between midnight and 3.08am on December 22, police received several reports of men on the site including from a man who lived near the site and saw strangers using his garden to gain access to the area.

Judge Simon Hickey said: “People in dark clothing were manoeuvring themselves up and down his driveway.”

He told Brook: “You were not the mastermind behind it, but you willingly went along with it.”

Ms Webster said police checked the site after the midnight reports and found nothing, but when they went back after a second set of reports three hours later, they found Brook in the driver’s seat of a van parked nearby with 30 power tools worth between £20,000 and £30,000 stolen from the site.

They also found the raiders had broken into the site office and its key safe.

Brook, of South Farm Crescent, Leeds, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and having cannabis found on him when he was arrested.

He was made subject to a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities, a rehabilitative programme and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

His barrister Hana Ahmed said: “He feels significant remorse. The defendant does lack maturity. He does suffer from depression and anxiety. His mental health issues contributed to his behaviour.”

York Crown Court heard Brook was made subject to a community order for motoring offences including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent a week before the Selby raid.

The judge revoked the community order and gave him a concurrent suspended prison sentence for the motoring offences.

Ms Webster said police were first told about intruders when they heard of three men on the building site five minutes after midnight.

They searched the site for the trio without success. Forty minutes later a resident who lived near the site contacted them to say four males were in his back garden.

At 3.04am, three men were reported to be on the site and at 3.08am the resident again contacted police to say he could hear noises on the site.

Police returned to the site and caught Brook. Three other men fled the scene and were not arrested.

Ms Ahmed said Brook needed to learn basic English and maths skill to help him get a job and that if he were jailed, his partner would have to give up her job.