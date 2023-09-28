The 51st issue features 4,500 pubs nationally, including 910 new ones.

These include dozens from in and around York.

York CAMRA says the city and its surrounding area would have even more of its ‘fantastic’ pubs included were it not for CAMRA bosses nationally restricting the number the branch can submit.

Its chairman Chris Tregellis told the Press: “A lot of good pubs are not in. We would love to have more in but we can’t get them in because the editor of the guide wants national coverage. We can only get a number in the book.”

York area CAMRA has 1,100 members who democratically get to choose, based on regular visits to the pubs.

“York has such a thriving pub scene with so many excellent pubs. We encourage people to go and try them. If they want to be part of the process, then they can join the campaign.”

Chris says a listing in the Good Beer Guide gives pub sales a boost, something increasingly important during the current tough times. Pubs also take great pride in being listed.

He added: “This is particularly true in York because it is so hard to get in. There is a commercial advantage to being featured, especially for a city with visitors who won’t be familiar with all the venues.

“People go to pubs that are in the guide because they are selected by people who know what they are talking about.”

Nationally, the guide reports an industry under threat, with 82 new breweries and 142 that have closed, due to rising costs such as from grain and energy. Breweries are also listed and detailed.

Pubs are also closing too, with CAMRA involved in campaigns to fighting to save pubs through its Pubs Heritage Group. Locally, in York, it successfully lobbied City of York Council to help prevent the conversion of the Bay Horse at Fulford into flats and a café.

Nationally, CAMRA wants to see councils have more powers to stop the illegal conversion or demolition of pubs, as highlighted by the Crooked House Pub in the West Midlands, including the power to order their rebuild, brick-by-brick if necessary.

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

In York, the listed pubs include the Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club, the Marcia Inn at Bishopthorpe, the Fox at Holgate, Ackhorne, Blue Bell, Brew York Beer Hall and Tap Room, Golden Ball, Last Drop Inn (now closed), Maltings, Market Cat, Minster Inn, Phoenix, Rook and Gaskell, Slip Inn, Swan, Volunteer Arms, Waggon and Horses and the York Tap.

Elsewhere in the area, entries include the Fleece at Bishop Wilton, Boot and Shoe at Millington, the Gair at Millington, the Wheatsheaf at Burn, the Bay Horse at Burythorpe, the Drax Sports and Social Club, the George Hotel at Easingwold, th Helmsley Brewing Company, the Blacksmith Arms in Lastingham, Jolly Farmers in Leavening, Market Tap in Pocklington, the Greyhound in Riccall, the Dog House in Selby, and the White Bear in Stillington.

In addition, Malton has the Blue Ball, Brass Castle Brewery Taphouse, and the Royal Oak Pub and Kitchen in Old Malton. Pickering has the Sun Inn.

In Harrogate is the Blues Café Bar, Little Ale House, Major Tom’s Social, Harrogate Tap, Disappearing Chin, Devonshire Tap House, Oatlands, Winter Gardens, Old Bell, Starling and Tap on Tower Street,

Knaresborough has Blind Jacks, Cross Keys and Half Moon.

Ripon has One Eyed Rat, Royal Oak and Water Rat.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/