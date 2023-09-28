TWO adults a child and two dogs have been trapped on a rooftop after a fire broke out in North Yorkshrie.
North Yrokshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.24am to Newborough in Scarborough after reports of a fire where people were on a rooftop.
Read next:
- Are the worst traffic lights for pedestrians in the UK here in York?
-
Major road through North Yorkshire set to close for five weeks
-
'The thought of them out in the cold pulls at my heart' - York vets save orphans
A service spokesperson said: "Crews from Scarborough, Filey and the aerial ladder platform from Bridlington were mobilised to reports of smoke in a four storey property.
"Control personnel gave fire survival advice to the caller as they stated two adults, one child and two dogs had managed to get onto a flat roof but were unable to evacuate the property due to thick smoke.
"On arrival, all members of the family and the dog were led across the flat roof and down the fire escape to safety by the fire crews. The fire was then extinguished and the building ventilated.
"Crews used two hose reel jets, 4 breathing apparatus, two thermal image cameras and positive pressure ventilation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article