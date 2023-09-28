North Yrokshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.24am to Newborough in Scarborough after reports of a fire where people were on a rooftop.

Read next:

A service spokesperson said: "Crews from Scarborough, Filey and the aerial ladder platform from Bridlington were mobilised to reports of smoke in a four storey property.

"Control personnel gave fire survival advice to the caller as they stated two adults, one child and two dogs had managed to get onto a flat roof but were unable to evacuate the property due to thick smoke.

"On arrival, all members of the family and the dog were led across the flat roof and down the fire escape to safety by the fire crews. The fire was then extinguished and the building ventilated.

"Crews used two hose reel jets, 4 breathing apparatus, two thermal image cameras and positive pressure ventilation."