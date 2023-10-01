Waterstones in Coney Street is hosting the ticketed events on weekday evenings where the public can also hear from Great British Bake Off winners, an American author crossing the pond and a best-selling writer with a new look into the geopolitical space race.

Wednesday, October 18 sees Paul Chrystal take the audience on a less-travelled journey through the backstory of York via his book A History of York in 101 People, Objects and Places.

The conversation with Paul should reveal more about the city (Image: Supplied)The local historian has published more than 20 books on York, its prominent pubs, families and industries.

On Thursday, October 5 Tim Marshall – former Sky News diplomatic editor – brings details from his new book The Future of Geography, where he turns his attention to the cosmic strides made by Russia, China and the United States above Earth’s atmosphere and the implications this has for all of us down here.

A previous work from the writer, Prisoners of Geography, was as best-seller which examined how the physical construct of our planet has shaped history.

On Thursday, October 12 an author living in Washington DC comes to York as part of her first UK book tour.

Katherine Heiny’s hugely successful novel Standard Deviation introduced readers to the outspoken Audra, a memorable modern fictional heroine.

In Katherine’s new collection of stories, Games & Rituals, the characters are just as bold and vivid, ranging from an elderly man who eats his own hearing aid, to Marilee, who wears an outsize bridesmaid dress to work.

The October programme concludes on Friday, October 27 with 2021 Great British Bake Off winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno and contestant Freya Cox talking about the recipes in his new book Giuseppe’s Easy Bakes.

All events start at 7pm at Waterstones, 15 Coney Street. The £5 tickets are available here.