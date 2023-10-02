Dave, who worked at Network Rail and was arguably York City's most dedicated fan, passed away while on holiday in Scarborough.

He leaves his mum Hazel and sister, the York blues and country singer Suzy Martell, and brother Malcolm. Dave, who was divorced, lived with his mum and sister in Melrosegate, York. Suzy described them as "the three Muskateers". Dave's father Billy died ten years ago.

Suzy said Dave had two big passions in his life - York City FC and The Press newspaper. His last words were to call for her to bring him the paper with the match report.

Dave Barton was York City FC's number one fan (Image: Supplied)

Tributes have been paid by the football club. And colleagues at Network Rail, where Dave had worked as a janitor for 25 years, have set up a Just Giving page to support his family and help with funeral costs.

Suzy told The Press: "It has been a huge shock. We have been inundated with cards and flowers and there was even a full page about Dave in the supporters' magazine. But we just want Dave back."

Dave - who had followed the team since the age of four - had been a regular fixture at all home and away games, often waiting for players so he could get their autographs.

York City fans clapped for two minutes in the 65th minute of their two matches following Dave's passing on September 18 - and a memorial table with his photo and flowers has been set up at the club. Hazel and Suzy have also been guests of the club and presented with a hamper in memory of Dave.

Suzy said her brother was affectionately known by his nickname 'Dickie' after the detective Dick Barton.

She added: "Dave lived for York City and went to every game. It was his life. He had thousands of programmes in his room - he was York City's number one fan - their superfan. He was their mascot."

He was also a member of the "Groundhoppers Club" on account that he collected a badge and programme from every match.

Scarf and flowers left at season ticket holder Dave's seat at York City FC stadium (Image: Supplied)

She added: "He was such a nice person and touched so many lives - he would help anyone."

A Just Giving page set up by Chris Teare, Dave's boss at Network Rail, has already doubled its target of £3,500 to help Suzy and Hazel, with almost 250 people lending their support.

Chris wrote: "Dave always had time and a smile on his face for anyone and was a genuinely good soul, the type of person we all need more of in our lives. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him."

York City manager Neal Ardley paid this tribute: “He was a gentleman, everyone said what a lovely man he was and how dedicated he was to York.

Dave aged 16 with his sister Suzy, the York singer, then aged six (Image: Supplied)

"There’s a lot of love for Dave, that’s what a football club is about when you’ve got a fan that is so dedicated to the football club, it’s good for the football club to try and give back.

"Our love and wishes are with his family, we hope that the close-knit relationship stays.”

Dave's funeral will take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday, October 11, at 12.20pm - and will have a football theme.

Suzy said: "People can come in their York City shirts. We will be burying him with his York City autograph books and a copy of The Press."

She said her brother died after becoming ill on holiday in Scarborough. He was taken to hospital where he recovered briefly to ask for his sister - and a copy of The Press, to see the match report.

Suzie said the cause of death was "ischemic attack" - a form of stroke - and that he had been treated for heart problems in the past.

She thanked all the medics who looked after him: "The staff at Scarborough Hospital have been lovely."

And she said: "He was loved by everybody. We are all bereft."

To donate to the Just Giving page, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Dave-Barton-Memorial