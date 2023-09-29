They say it will be "difficult if not impossible" to replace the expertise of the Salvation Army team, adding that the proposed replacement service only has temporary funding.

As revealed by The Press, City of York Council announced late on Monday that it would not be renewing the Salvation Army’s £95,000-a year funding for the rough sleepers early intervention programme (EIP).

Instead, the council says it will be expanding its own rough sleepers service under a new homelessness strategy, with the help of an extra £260,000 of government funding over the next two years.

But the Conservative Group in York - while broadly supporting the Labour administration's plans to reduce the budget deficit - urged it to reconsider its Salvation Army decision.

A Conservative Group spokesperson said: "For the last 17 years, this charitable organisation has delivered outstanding services to the city and those who have unfortunately found themselves homeless. Their expertise, local knowledge and community networking will be difficult if not impossible to replace in house.

"We feel that this decision has not been made with proper scrutiny, or the opportunity for opposition members to challenge it, or the executive members who made it.

"We are concerned that the funding from Government, which is temporary, is being used to create a level of service in house that will not be sustainable in the long term.

"The claim that the services offered by the Salvation Army EIP team can be more economically provided in house does not carry any credibility. Four new council employees along with their additional costs of employment will average out at about £120,000 per annum. Even if the Salvation Army EIP contract was kept at its current level, that would only cost the council £95,000 per annum."

The Tory spokesperson added: "We strongly urge the executive to rethink this decision, take a wider look at requirements and resources, and allow for proper scrutiny and challenge."

Under the current Salvation Army programme, members of the charity’s early intervention team are out at 5am five days a week, checking on people sleeping rough on the city’s streets to ensure they’re OK, and to direct them towards help or a hot meal.

The charity also runs a regular drop-in service for rough sleepers.

But following Monday’s announcement, funding for the programme will cease at the end of October, following a one-month ‘transition’ period.

The council says it will be expanding its own rough sleepers service and will be recruiting more rough sleeping ‘navigators’ who - like the Salvation Army team - do early morning checks but are also out and about at other times of day and follow rough sleepers through a programme of interventions designed to get them off the street.

The council says it will start its own drop-in service for rough sleepers, five mornings a week at the Peasholme Centre hostel on Fishergate.

And it will also use the new government funding to expand its ‘housing first’ programme, under which rough sleepers are given help to find permanent housing and then ‘wraparound’ support to ensure they are able to stay in their new homes, the authority insists.

Claire Foale, the council’s assistant director of policy and strategy, said earlier this week that given its current financial situation the authority could not afford to ‘duplicate’ services.

“Our first commitment is to those whose health is put at risk through sleeping rough and our first priority is to deliver a service which supports them in the best way possible," she said.