Skelton Primary School has been rated ‘good’ for overall effectiveness in a report published on September 27 following inspection on July 12 and 13 this year.

Head of School Andrew Watson said: “I am thrilled with this Ofsted report, which has rated our school as ‘good’ across all areas.

“I am proud to see that Ofsted recognises that Skelton Primary School is a nurturing and positive environment where pupils thrive and achieve well.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our staff and I am proud of what they continue to achieve.

“We will continue to strive to ensure every pupil receives an excellent education that is well-rounded and ambitious.”

The school converted to academy status in June 2019 and is part of Hope Sentamu Learning Trust.

Ofsted reported the last full inspection of the school in its former category in 2015 was also good.

The inspection report said leaders offered a ‘broad and balanced curriculum from Nursery to Year Six’ and adapted ‘a scheme to support teachers’ subject knowledge and confidence in subjects such as geography and art’.

It said leaders ‘identified the essential knowledge they want pupils to remember at the end of each unit’.

However, the report said that leaders are aware that the ‘curriculum does not consistently meet the demands of a mixed-age class’ and are ‘reviewing how this can be improved’.

The report said inspectors found that pupils ‘have opportunities to make connections to learning from previous lessons’ and ‘leaders are developing this into a more structured approach where they can revisit learning from the previous lesson, week, term and academic year’.

They also found that ‘children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) in early years are identified quickly and receive the support they need’.

However, the report said ‘across the school, pupils with SEND have termly targets to achieve. While the targets on the plans are appropriate, pupils have limited opportunities to practise them'.

The report said ‘an environment focused on equality’ exists where ‘pupils celebrate their uniqueness’.

Inspectors found ‘a whole-school approach to teaching about healthy and unhealthy relationships’ and found ‘pupils describe healthy relationships as kind, nice and supportive.’

The report said the ‘school council are active in supporting the community to clear a nearby park’ and ‘organised a campaign to design posters to keep the area tidy.’

Skelton Primary School has 109 pupils on the school roll call across ages ranging three to 11.

The Ofsted report can be read here.