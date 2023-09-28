A WARNING has been issued to takeaways and bakeries in the York area following a spate of burglaries.
North Yorkshire Police officers said the suspects have been breaking in through the front windows and doors of the properties, usually with a concrete block.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incidents have so far taken place in the early hours of the morning, usually between midnight and 4am.
"We will be proactively searching for the suspects and will be conducting both high visibility and plain clothes patrols in the areas of the burglaries but there’s a few things you can do to safeguard your business.
"Make sure all money is cleared from the till at the end of each day and preferably banked or taken to a safe place.
"If you can, install shutters or window bars to stop the windows being accessible to thieves.
"Install CCTV or doorbell cameras which are triggered by movement.
"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around these types of premises, please call 101 or 999 if you see a crime taking place."
If your business has been targeted and you haven’t already reported it, get in touch with police by calling 101 or reporting it on the website.
