From food stalls galore offering bratwurst and schnitzels, to Oompah bands providing hours of live music and even a spot of German beer tasting – there is a huge variety to choose from.

In the UK, the popular celebrations usually feature beer and German food all while wearing traditional German outfits as an attempt to recreate “the Bavarian sense of gemütlichkeit.”

What is Oktoberfest?





Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, held over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October, reports Britannica.

It adds: “The festival originated on October 12, 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.”

Events usually start in mid-September.

5 Oktoberfest events in North Yorkshire to enjoy

Yorktoberfest Beer Festival

Location: The Clocktower Enclosure, Knavesmire Road, York, YO23 1EX

Dates: 20-21 and 27 -28 October, 2023

Tickets: Various prices (admission for 18+ only)

As well as authentic German beer and a German-themed food stall, there will be live entertainment from Bavarian Strollers and many others.

Just some of the snacks on offer include bratwurst, currywurst, schnitzel, apple strudel and pretzels.

You can buy tickets here.

Oktoberfest at Heck

Location: Heck Food Ltd, Lime Lane, Bedale, DL8 2NY

Dates: September 30

Tickets: £20 per person (doesn’t include booking fee)

Heck says: “Our Yorkshire twist on Oktoberfest is back for another year and we’re going bigger and better!

“HECK!tober Fest opens its doors on Saturday 30 September so we can kick off October in style and say farewell to summer for a while. So why not gather your family and friends and come and join us for a day filled with food, beer and fun?”

You can expect authentic German games, fancy dress, footlong Bratwursts, a giant heated Oktoberfest tent, two-pint steins of beer and so much more.

It’s also dog-friendly (for those well-behaved on leads).

You can buy tickets here.

Oktoberfest at Scarborough Spa

Dates: October 2

Location: Scarborough Spa, South Bay, Scarborough, YO11 2HD

Tickets: £12 per person

This will be the first time Oktoberfest has taken place at Scarborough Spa.

The website says: “The Scarborough Spa Grand Hall will be transformed into a traditional German beer hall for the day.

“The day will feature live music from the extremely talented 5-piece Oompah band 'The Edelweiss All-Stars', as well as a live DJ, for a day of lively Oktoberfest entertainment.

“Authentic German beers and food will be available throughout.

“Fancy dress is welcome and encouraged!”

You can book tickets here.

Oktoberfest at The Tipi Venue

Dates: Friday and Saturday evenings from October 6-28, 2023

Tickets: £20 per person when booked online (admission for 18+ only)

There will be even more Oktoberfest celebrations to attend in Scarbrough, including at The Tipi Venue which returns after previous successful years.

The website explains: “We will be featuring the very same extremely talented Yorkshire Oompah Band for an evening of lively Oktoberfest entertainment.

“All of our Tipi staff dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes serving fresh German Beers in 2-pint stein glasses (optional) …We recommend that you don’t eat before you arrive, as we have an amazing selection of Bratwurst sausages to try, cooked over a real fire.”

You can book tickets here.

Oktoberfest beer tasting at Brew York

Dates: October 1

Location: The Tasting Room, Unit 6, Enterprise Complex, Walmgate, York, YO1 9TT

Tickets: £12 per person

You can buy tickets here.

Offering something a little different for Oktoberfest – you can pop along for a few hours of beer tasting at Brew York.

The website adds: “In celebration of the start of October and the world-famous Oktoberfest, Brew York is brewing some special beers!

“Join us on a tasting where we explore some classic European styles of beer, and talk about the history of European beer.”

You can view the timings of each Oktoberfest celebration on the event websites.