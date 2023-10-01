Have you ever wondered why the term “anti-racism” causes palpable discomfort to many? I’ve always asked my curious mind this question because for instance, we have adopted terms such as anti-bullying and anti-ageism; and introducing policies to advance these causes. However, for some reason, race and racism is a very uncomfortable topic. Perhaps another time, I will share the history of race, racism, and anti-racism.

On July 6 2023, Inclusive Equal Rights 3.0 boldly produced the city of York’s five-year anti-racism and inclusion strategy. The strategy was backed up with quantitative data illustrating the disproportionate inequalities in various sectors such as education, mental healthcare and policing. The strategy also shared that that Black people were 90 times more likely to be stopped and searched than their white counterparts. The strategy also shared personal stories and people with lived experiences of racism. I encourage you to read the interesting and insightful report at www.ieruk.org.uk/strategy

The anti-racism and inclusion strategy received overwhelming positive support locally and regionally with many welcoming the work and some offering their time and knowledge to advance this laudable work. It is also important to state that some national tabloids came to our city to create a divisive environment, but the people of York rejected it.

Before I get to the three myths and four truths of anti-racism, it is vital to introduce Inclusive Equal Rights UK 3.0 (IERUK). IERUK is a grassroots organisation based in the city of York. Its mission is to tackle the root-causes of racism; taking an intersectional approach to our work. I founded it in October 2021, alongside my organisation, Speak Up Diversity spearheaded the city-wide motion to make York an anti-racist and inclusive city, the first city to do so in the north of England. The work of IERUK takes a different approach. Think about it this way: most of us go to bed or wake up in the morning with worries and challenges because, life comes with suffering too. We have climate change worries, cost of living, and homelessness just to name a few, but imagine also waking up in the morning with the worry of your skin colour or your race causing mistreatment, racially profiled with bad things and facing insurmountable access to services and opportunities. That additional layer of worry and struggle is what IERUK is aiming to eradicate. Surely, you do agree that this work is much needed.

Now to the myths and truths of anti-racism but bear in mind these are just a few of them but I hope they provoke your thinking and perception of actively committing to be anti-racist. Here we go.

Myth 1 – Anti-racism is anti-white. Anti-racism is about solving racial inequalities and racial injustices. The mission is to create equality in the systems that we depend, change the narrative of black people and people of colour so we all feel valued and respected.

Myth 2 – People of colour should be doing this work. If you believe that we, as human beings are created equal, the presented data is however demonstrating otherwise. We should all be advocates and fight to stop hate against people of colour.

Myth 3 – Anti-racism is about making white people guilty. Not true! Certainly, for IERUK, it is about accountability and using data to solve racial disparities within our institutions and systems.

Now to the truths of anti-racism:

Truth 1 – Anti-racism is about human rights and equality. I cannot agree more to this.

Truth 2 – Racism is silently and overtly killing innocent people – have you seen the news lately here in the UK and globally? People of colour are brutally mistreated and, in some cases, killed. Dreams and opportunities are severely affected when employments are not offered because of applicants’ foreign names, for example.

Truth 3 – Racism is on the rise. Take a read of the anti-racism and inclusion strategy where the data highlights the increase of discrimination and racism.

Truth 4 – Anti-racism increases our societal well-being. When we are treated fairly and have access to equal opportunities and services, our well-being as a society improves.

Suggestion of the month - this week is national inclusion week, and I encourage you to get to know someone from a different background – you will learn something new that will enrich your life. If you have a business, think about the customers and communities you serve, are those making decisions empowered to meet the needs of not just the few but all?