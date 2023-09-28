Council planners are recommending the Planning Committee of City of York Council approve the plans from Pikehills Golf Club on Tadcaster Road.

Last summer, the 800-member club, which was founded in Edwardian times, sought to redevelop the course, where it has operated since 1946.

The work involves importing and regrading soils on the 23ha 18-hole golf course, which is situated next to the significant Askham Bog SSSI and designated Ancient Woodland.

Three more holes would also be created on a 7.7ha area to the northwest which has previously received approval. This project never took place and the consent has now lapsed.

Planning documents say the club would import 352,125 cubic metres of soil to redesign and reprofile the golf course, raising overall levels by up to 4.5m both within the course and the practice area to the north and west.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust had objected to the original plans but decided to withdraw them once changes were made to the proposed drainage.

Similarly, City of York Council also received one objection over the drainage issue and another letter with concerns over biodiversity.

Askham Parish Council had no objection as long as Askham Bog would not be harmed.

Similarly, York Rural West Councillor Ann Hook objected unless assurances could be given concerning Askham Bog.

The report prepared for Thursday’s (Oct 5) meeting of planning committee says plans have been amended to account for concerns and opposition concerning their impact on drainage in the area, especially regarding Askham Bog.

“The underlying drift geology is largely impermeable which creates significant issues of waterlogging at particular times of year leading to significant sections of the course particularly to the north and east becoming unplayable for long periods,” it said.

In the application last year, the club also said: "It is not sustainable for the Golf Course to continue having to close or for holes to be unplayable."

Holes 9-18 would be remodelled with the soil brought in to reprofile the landscape with new woodland and waterbodies to the north and west to help maintain stable drainage and provide wetland habitat.

Other than a temporary construction site compound, there would be no new building.

The report notes the current scheme builds on from a scheme approved in 2014 but was not fully implemented. It would also not be inappropriate for its Green Belt location.

A submitted Environmental Impact Assessment and other reports show the nearby bog and Ancient Woodland can be safeguarded. Any short-term harms can be mitigated by new tree-planting.

The report concluded: “With the appropriate mitigations outlined together with associated draft conditions the proposal is felt to be acceptable in planning terms and approval is recommended.”