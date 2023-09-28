North Yorkshire Police officers searching for missing 16-year-old Leah from York have confirmed they have found a body.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers carrying out searches of the river Ouse in York recovered a body from the river in the Terry Avenue area at around 1pm on Thursday (September 28).

"Although formal identification has yet to be carried out, Leah’s next of kin have been informed.

"Pending the results of a post mortem, a report will be prepared for the Coroner to inform a future inquest."

A confirmed sighting of Leah on CCTV shows her at the edge of the river near Lendal Bridge on September 20.

Enquiries led officers to concentrate their searches on the Ouse on Monday (September 25) when a mobile phone used by Leah was recovered from the river.

Underwater searches were carried out with the help of specialist underwater search officers from the Regional Marine and Underwater Search Team.