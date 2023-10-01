Across North Yorkshire, there are plenty of places to get your fix of sweet treats and savoury goods.

Whether you’re looking to stop off on a bike ride or pop out with the family for some fresh air to try a variety of local food, here are some of the best bakeries in the region according to their Google reviews.

Some of the best bakeries for a bite to eat in North Yorkshire

Hovingham Bakery

Location: Brookside, Hovingham, York, YO62 4LG

Rating: 4.7/5

One customer left this review: “An oasis in a quiet village. Fabulous assortment of breads, pastries,classic cakes, freshly brewed coffee/teas. Lovely place to queue.”

Another said: “Lovely little bakery with great tasting food. I had a feta and chutney focaccia and a frangipani - Yum!”

Manna Bakery

Location: 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

Rating: 4.8/5

This person thinks highly of Manna Bakery, saying: “Best bakery in Harrogate. Have previously bought bread from here in the past and now it is open for sit in so we thought we’d try it out. Coffee was superb along with the food. Loved the vibe with the music and staff were lovely (in particular Dani and Marcin). Will have to stop myself from coming in everyday for their bakes. :)”

Mrs Biggles Bakery

Location: 136 Long Street, Easingwold, York, YO61 3JA

Rating: 4.8/5

A recent visitor posted: “Brilliant as ever! Lovely greeting & chat with the owners & now enjoying amazing cakes.... never fails to light up your day!! Well worth a visit!”

Danby Bakery

Location: 3 Briar Hl, Danby, Whitby, YO21 2LZ

Rating: 4.7/5

A cyclist commented: “Fantastic village bakery and tea room. Called in for a pasty and drink while out cycling. Great range of sandwiches available made to order, and cakes to keep energy levels up. A 'must' if you're passing and feeling peckish.”

Two Dales Bakery

Location: Reeth Dales Centre, Silver Street, Reeth, Richmond, DL11 6SP

Rating: 4.4/5

One reviewer “highly recommends” Two Dales Bakery, saying: “A quick stop, but an excellent find: Cinnamon Swirl worth the wait from warming up! Don’t drive past this Coffee Shop/Bakery (on the Gunnerside Road)! Highly recommended!”

The Secret Bakery

Location: 19 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SR

Rating: 4.6/5

This user adds: “What a lovely locally owned business. Great food and very friendly. They make their own bread which is 1st class as are the sandwich fillings and cake. Let's not forget the coffee. A delicious flat white is always on the menu for me. Nothing is too much trouble. Highly recommend.”

Botham's of Whitby

Location: 8 Park Street, Pickering, YO18 7AJ

Rating: 4.6/5

“Lovely tea room and bakery located opposite the NYMR Pickering station.

“Relaxed atmosphere ideal for enjoying one of their superb range of cakes/ breads and a drink all made by Bothams bakery in Whitby. They also serve lunches. The staff are very welcoming making for a very pleasant experience,” writes on Tripadvisor account.