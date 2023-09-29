Whartons Wonderland will be held at Rufforth Airfield in Wetherby Road in the city from November 22 until December 24 - and will feature a whole host of festive treats.

Organisers said there will be a Christmas market open to the public including stalls with "something for everyone", fairground and donkey rides, activities and much more.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The children can come along and meet Santa, but before doing so they will go through our magical walk made up of six sections - including a real snow storm, candy cane lane and the New York city sky line.

Visitors can travel down the magical walkway to meet Santa in his grotto (Image: Supplied)

"We have hired well known actors to play roles thought the magical walk. We have the Grinch coming too."

The Christmas market area will be free to attend but the magical walk to meet Santa will be priced at £15 per person.

Further details can be found on the event's website.