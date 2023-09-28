Destination Harrogate has announced the return of Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.

Held from Monday October 9 to Sunday October 15, it is at the same time as York Restaurant Week.

As in York, the popular event features participating restaurants and food outlets once again offering special set menus and great deals on food and drink at pre-set price points.

But unlike York, where diners need to download vouchers beforehand, in Harrogate you do not have to and in some case, simply turn up on the door.

READ MORE:

This October’s Restaurant Week runs for longer than the inaugural event, which took place during February 6-10.

Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week #2 incorporates Sunday 15th October, capturing weekend visitor footfall and coinciding with the Harrogate Music Weekender organised by Harrogate BID.

Furthermore, the weekend of October 13-15 is set to see an array of live performances, street entertainers and special offers driving further footfall to Harrogate’s town centre hospitality venues.

With pre-fixed prices helping diners to plan what to spend in advance, Restaurant Week encourages residents and visitors to discover new places to eat – and perhaps even new dishes.

Diners can also re-discover much-loved food establishments and find new favourite eateries to return to, again and again.

Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week promises businesses in the food and hospitality industry an excellent opportunity to boost awareness of their business.

Following the first Restaurant Week in February, many participating businesses reported an increase in bookings and in footfall for the week – while also showing interest for a follow-up event later in the year.

Helen Suckling, Partnership and Commercial Manager, Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Restaurant Week to the Harrogate area for a second time this year. The feedback we received from February’s event was very positive and, in extending the time that diners are given to enjoy Restaurant Week, we’re also extending the opportunity to boost business for our food and hospitality trade at a traditionally quieter time of the year.”

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Harrogate said: “Excellent food and drink is one of the Harrogate area’s tourism strengths and, through Restaurant Week, we’re showcasing the diversity of our dining offer.

“Restaurant Week also supports our commitment to sustainable tourism. In finding new ways to attract visitors and spread footfall across the whole year, we’re offering new opportunities to our local businesses, along with great deals to our visitors and residents alike.”

Businesses wishing to sign up to the initiative can do so on the Destination Harrogate website: https://destinationharrogate.co.uk/work-with-us/visitor-facing-campaigns/restaurant-week/

Details of some of the offers in Harrogate during Restaurant Week can be found at the Visit Harrogate website: https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week

Details of York Restaurant Week, which is organised by YorkBID, can be found at: York Restaurant Week – 9th-15th October 2023