North Yorkshire Police says the force received a call from a member of the public at 2.15am this morning (Thursday, September 28) to report a quad bike travelling close to a car near Harrogate.

Two people were on the quad, who were riding without helmets.

A force spokesperson said: “Roads policing units immediately flooded the area and within 15 minutes they had deployed a police stinger unit to Harewood Bridge.

“The stinger deflated the tyres of the quad and vehicle.

“The car was stopped in Harewood and the two occupants - a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of burglary offences.”

The spokesperson said the quad continued travelling along the A61 towards Leeds before a West Yorkshire Police unit deployed a stinger and deflated the vehicle's tyres.

“A short time later the quad, which is suspected stolen, was found abandoned by officers and recovered,” they said.

The spokesperson said the two people who were arrested remain in police custody and enquires are continuing to identify the suspects at large and the owner of the quad.

Chief Inspector Alex Langley from North Yorkshire Police said: “I would like to thank the eagle-eyed member of the public for reporting this information to us.

“If something looks not quite right, then it probably isn’t, especially in the early hours of the morning.

“We take all reports of rural crime extremely seriously and will endeavour to deploy police recourses to the area immediately.”