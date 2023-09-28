Optegra Eye Clinic is welcoming patients to its premises in York Business Park.

Cataracts affect one in three adults and the only treatment for this condition, where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, is surgery. Without it, vision continues to deteriorate.

The clinic says it aims to reduce NHS wait times and commits to treatment within six weeks of referral.

Optegra - a network of specialist eye hospitals and clinics across the UK – has invested in this brand-new clinic, which has created 11 new jobs.

Optegra Eye Clinic has opened in York Business Park (Image: Optegra)

Richard Armitage, NHS Director for Optegra, said: “We are eager to support the NHS as ophthalmology is the second largest waiting list for treatment.

“Our new clinic ensures that individual patients in the region can access cataract surgery in a timely fashion, as well as enjoying a brand-new clinic, accessing leading clinical expertise and all the latest technologies.”

Mr Armitage explained that cataract patients can simply ask their optician or GP to refer them to Optegra Eye Clinic York to be treated by the clinic.

“Even if they are already on a waiting list, they have the right to choose where they are treated, so can request a referral to us and be seen quickly,” he added.

The clinic was officially opened by MP Julian Sturdy.

He said: "It is fantastic to welcome this new service to York which will revolutionise treatment for many residents and improve the quality of life for patients.

“Faster treatment will mean patients can get back to living life to the fullest sooner and not live with the restrictions cataracts brings to day-to-day living.

“I look forward to visiting again and speaking to patients about their experiences."

Kathryn Bryant (centre), Optegra business development director, shows MP Julian Sturdy the new theatre at Optegra Eye Clinic York, along with members of the local team (Image: Optegra)

The clinic is managed by Rachel Christie, who has lived in York for 16 years and brings almost two decades of experience to the role.

She said: “Cataract is a very common condition affecting many adults over 65, though we are also seeing more and more cases in younger patients.

“Symptoms include cloudy vision, noticing glare from lights especially when driving, and faded colours. If people notice these changes in their vision, they should book an eye test with their local optician. Sadly, we are seeing patients with very severe cases, due to the waiting lists.

“We are so pleased to be able to help local people in Yorkshire regain excellent vision, and independence to live life to the full.”

As well as working closely with local community optometrists, to provide timely treatment with excellent outcomes, Optegra is also hosting a series of training events for optometrists to secure their Continued Professional Development qualifications.

Optegra Eye Clinic York is based at 1 Tudor Court, York Business Park, YO26 6RS.

To find out more visit Optegra’s website.