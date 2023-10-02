The shop called Lehi James is set to fill a city centre shop which has been standing empty since earlier this year when Devil's Elbow Antiques, a popular and quirky antiques dealer, closed its shop on the corner of Little Stonegate and Back Swinegate, York.

A sign in the window said at the time the business was relocating to new premises at Unit 16, Bull Commercial Centre, Stockton Lane.

Now 31-year-old James Humphrey from Wakefield said he's opening his new store which will be a mixture of cosmetics and clothing on Friday, October 6 with the Lord Mayor in attendance.

"We are looking to draw young people back to the high street offering things that you just cannot get online," said James, who until recently has had a shop in Princes Quay's, Hull.

"We have closed the shop in Hull where we have been for about a year. We can't wait to open in York.

"I just love the ambience of the city. It's historic, but there's always something going on, it has a really nice atmosphere with people coming from all over the country, and all over the world to shop here."

Lehi James’ football shirts are very popular and he says he has some “that you literally cannot get anywhere else.”

He will be running the shop with his wife, Valerie, who is a makeup artist and is responsible for the cosmetics side of the business, as well as his mum, Lynette and dad, Derek.

James Humphrey, pictured with his mum Lynette and dad, Derek, will be opening Lehi James at 16, Little Stonegate in York (Image: Supplied)

"If it goes well, I'd like to employ staff and perhaps get a make-up artist in, but we have to walk before we can run," said James.

James has previously worked as an NHS porter and in banking where he tested mobile phone apps, and said the Hull shop was his first time running a business.

"We have done really well in Hull, but where the shop is it's not the busiest, and the footfall's not fantastic.

"People were travelling from quite a distance to come and find us though, and we have been looking for somewhere in York.

"We'll be selling new and old football, rugby and formula one shirts and more sports and designerwear.

"I love football shirts and I have contacts all over the world who source stock for me.

"On the beauty side we stock a lot of British brands that you can't get in the shops."

The store sells products from men’s designer, street and independent brands as well as its own brands. Designer brands include Hugo Boss, Armani and Alexander McQueen and customers can buy cosmetics from Doll, Mallows and Jordan and Pink Honey Cosmetics.